Honor 8S Launched in Russia with 5.71″ Display & Android 9 Pie

The sub-brand of Huawei has announced its new entry-level smartphone in Russia which is known as Honor 8S. As of now, there is no information on the global availability or pricing of the handset but in Russia, it is already available for sale for 8490 Rubles (approx $131) in Gold, Black and Blue color options. The device comes with a dewdrop notch on the front and has a small chin at the bottom. The volume rockers along with the power button are placed to the right of the smartphone.

Now coming to the specs of this entry-level device, the Honor 8S is powered with a 2nm Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with a clocking speed of 2 GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM and PowerVR GPU. It comes with a decent 5.71-inch 1520 × 720 pixels (HD+) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device supports dual SIM connectivity and measures 147.13 mm × 70.78 mm × 8.45 mm and weighs 146 grams.

The onboard storage of the smartphone is 32GB which can be extended via microSD card slot up to 512GB. It comes out of the box, with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 on top. As per the optics are concerned, there is just a single 13MP rear-facing sensor with LED flash while on the front there is a 5MP selfie camera with the support for face unlocking system.

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS while there is a 3020mAh battery on the handset to power it. From the image, we can clearly see that there is no fingerprint sensor nor does it have an in-display sensor so the user needs to adjust just with the face unlocking system. Are you going to get this smartphone from Honor? Comment in the section below and do stay tuned to Android Advices for similar news and updates.