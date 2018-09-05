Honor 8X and 8X Max announced with Dual Cameras and Notches

Honor has announced two new smartphones called as the Honor 8X and 8X Max in China today. These smartphones are the siblings of the Honor 8 device, while the Honor 8X comes with a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC along with either 6GB or 4GB of RAM memory. The 8X comes with 20MP rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture size while on the front we can see a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The 8X will be coming with a huge 6.5-inch display screen with 2340×1080 pixels and an impressive 3,750mAh battery on the back. It also supports fast charging technology and also has a triple card slot which supports two nano-sized SIM cards also with a memory card as well. Coming to the bigger 8X Max, it features a big 7.12-inch touchscreen display with 2244×1080 pixels resolution and also a small water drop notch.

Apart from the mammoth display size, the 8X Max also features a big 5,000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging technology. The device will be sporting a Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB RAM and it is said to come with a Snapdragon 660 + 6GB of RAM also which should be going for sale in the month of October. This device will have a 16MP + 2MP rear camera setup while we can find an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

The pre-order of these devices are said to be starting on the 6th of September and the shipping will be starting on 11th September. The Honor 8X Max will go for sale for CNY 1,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the 4GB/128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,799. The pricing on the Snapdragon 660 model has now been revealed yet. The smaller 8X will be priced at CNY 1,399 for the 4GB?64GB variant while it is 1,599 for 6GB/64GB model. The 6GB/128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899. What are your views on the device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.