Honor BG2-U01 Model Listed On TENAA With 7″ Display & 4000mAh Battery

Honor is a sub brand of Huawei and is known for launching affordable smartphones every year and has recently launched the Honor 9 smartphone in China and also this device would be going to unveil other countries very soon like India etc. Though, this brand has launched the two new devices in the first quarter of 2017 called Honor Play Pad 2 Tablet along with Honor 6A phone and the Honor Band A2. However, the company’s new device has been listed on the TENAA certification with a model number of BG2-U01.



According to TENAA listing hardware specifications which we have noticed that it is a tablet variant and would be available in Stremer Gold and Sky Grey color options. The new device sports a 7.0-inch display with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels and has a 169ppi of pixel density. It would be hooked by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with customized EMUI laid on top. It would be packed with a virtual keyboard.

Under the hood, this tablet would be fueled by an unknown 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. There will be a 16GB of inbuilt memory which would further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 3G HSPA+, 2G, a SIM Card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPRS support, 3.5mm audio jack, etc. The right side of the edge, Volume rockers, and power button have been placed.

Regarding the camera, this new tablet would bear a 2MP front & secondary camera without having LED flash both sides. It would record videos in 720p at 30 frames per second. It would be backed by 4,000mAh capacity battery which would offer all the day battery juice without power worries. It measures dimensions of 187.6 mm height, 103.7 mm width, 8.6 mm depth and is weighing around 275 grams. This new Honor tablet would be expected to launch in coming weeks.

Source