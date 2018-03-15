Honor starts rolling out Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 for Honor 7X to beta testers

Honor 7X which was launched a few months ago was promised to get Oreo Beta programme. Now, this beta update is ready to hit Honor 7X user who has registered for this programme. The update will start rolling out from today and the supported devices will get the update by the end of this week. The update also includes the companies own EMUI 8 on top of Android Oreo and the official Oreo update should be available in the second quarter of this year.

Honor stated mailing the beta testers today and as we know the companies habit of making its update available for beta testing to have a feedback. This beta testing update also called as FUT ( Friendly User Test) will start from today and would be completed by this weekend. As every update, the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Honor 7X will bring many improvements and few of them are simplified single hand operation, dynamic wallpaper, customizations in the navigation bar, fingerprint gestures, floating navigation dock, A.I enhancements, screen resolutions adjustment, easy switch and intelligent split-screen interface.

The Honor 7X comes with 5.93-inch UOS LCD display with 407-pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, it is powered by a HiSilicon Octa-core processor coupled with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Honor has pushed dual camera on the rear with 16MP and 2MP camera setup on the back while there is an 8MP camera on the front for selfies.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels and has a non-removable 3340mAh battery on the rear for power the device. Do you have Honor 7X with you? Did you sign up for the beta testing? Did you receive the mail for the same? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source