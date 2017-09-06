Honor V9 Play Smartphone with 5.2″ HD Display & Fingerprint Sensor Launched

Sub-brand of Huawei company, Honor is well known for making budget-friendly smartphones in recent times. Now, this brand has launched a new device in China at an event in Guangzhou, which is named as Honor V9 Play, which is the successor of the Honor V9 smartphone. This phone comes with a full metal body design and is measured by a 147.9 x 73.2 x 7.65 mm and is weighing around 145 grams. So, it is the lightweight smartphone which gives a comfortable grip when you hold a device. Also, this device is offering a fingerprint sensor embedded at the rear side for unlocking a smartphone in just 0.4 seconds.



The Honor V9 Play smartphone is priced at 999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 9821 / $153) for 3GB model and is offering 1199 Yuan ( approx. Rs. 11787 / $183) for 4GB variant. It will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Red and Black color options. This phone is started for pre-orders and will be going on sale from September onwards. Talk about specifications, it rocks a 5.2-inch HD screen resolution, while its predecessor came massive 5.7-inch display. This phone offers a 2.5D curved glass on top of it and gives a 65% NTSC Color Gamut.

It comes powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 graphics and is packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 operating system out of the box. The Honor V9 Play houses a 32GB of internal storage coupled with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants. Moreover, this phone supports an external memory via microSD card up to 128GB. It has a Hybrid Dual SIM phone which supports a microSD card instead of second SIM.



Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. This phone is backed by a 3,000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) capacity battery. For optics, this phone features a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and has an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. To Recall, the Honor V9 smartphone was launched six months ago at a price tag of 2599 Yuan for 4GB RAM + 64GB, while 64GB + 6GB RAM variant costs at 2999 Yuan and finally 128GB + 6GB RAM model priced at 3499 Yuan. Along with Honor V9, this brand had launched the Honor 8 Lite which is the company’s first 360-degree camera.