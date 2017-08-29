Honor V9 Play Smartphone To Launch on September 6th

Sub-brand of Huawei company, Honor is well known for making budget-friendly smartphones in recent times. Now, this brand is planning to launch a new device in China on September 6th at an event in Guangzhou, which is named as Honor V9 Play. It is the successor of the Honor V9 smartphone that was launched six months ago at a price tag of 2599 Yuan for 4GB RAM + 64GB, while 64GB + 6GB RAM variant costs at 2999 Yuan and finally 128GB + 6GB RAM model priced at 3499 Yuan. Along with Honor V9, this brand had launched the Honor 8 Lite which is the company’s first 360-degree camera.



Regarding Honor V9 Play smartphone, it has been posted an image in the official microblogging website on Weibo. It suggested that it is the special youth device and is expected to come similar specifications its predecessor that is Honor V9. It sports a 5.7-inch screen which would come with a 2560 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, it would pack a Kirin 960 octa-core processor coupled with a 6GB RAM and 128GB of flash memory. Earlier reports are suggesting that it would come in Aurora Blue color.

As of now, we don’t have any other hard ware specifications, pricing, and availability of the device. To recall, the Honor V9 smartphone comes powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with EMUI 5.0 laid on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh capacity battery. It sports a dual rear camera which contains 12MP RGB & 12MP monochrome sensor and has an 8MP selfie camera.