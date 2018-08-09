Honor View 10 with 8GB RAM to go on sale starting August 14th

The View 10 phablet from Honor was announced in December last year for the global market while it was known as Honor V10 in China. Initially, it was announced with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and now, the company has introduced a higher 8GB RAM variant which is going to be available for sale from 14th of August. The other specs sheet remains same as it will be powered with HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC with GPU Turbo.

Its new version will come out of the box with Android Oreo-based on EMUI 8.0 and also has a 3750 mAh battery that can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with its Super Charge technology. The pricing of the device is not mentioned yet but it should be priced higher than the 6GB RAM variant that was priced at CNY3,500 in China. The device is most likely to be available via all the major offline and online retailers in the country.

Earlier: Honor View 10 has finally made it to the US market and this flagship device of Honor is now in the stock. This smartphone has started going for pre-order earlier this month but was expected to make it in the month January only. The smartphone is now available on the companies official online store and is priced at $499 in the country for the unlocked version. Well, it will be available in Blue and Black color variants and will run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo Operating system.

There is a 5.99-inch touchscreen LCD FullView display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolutions with the trending 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor that comes with integrated Neutral Processing Unit (NPU) which adds plenty of new features and improvements. Few of them includes, automatically selecting the appropriate mode while taking a picture and also to optimize the phones memory automatically based on the apps that are being used more.

There is a 16MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture size while there is a secondary 20MP camera with f/1.8 aperture monochrome sensor. There is also a 13MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. There is a 3750 mAh battery to power the handset. It comes out of the box with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the companies own EMUI 8.0 on top. Moreover, there is a massive 6GB of RAM and has 128GB of onboard storage which can be extended up to 256GB via microSD card slot which is a hybrid SIM slot. There are many other connectivity options to improve the performance of the device.

Are you planning to grab this flagship device? You can head to Honor's, official website and order the handset for $499 for the unlocked variant of Honor View 10.

