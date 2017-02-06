HTC 11 with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM, & 128GB Storage Leaked

With the HTC 10 launch, HTC removed the word ‘One’ from its flagship series. While the HTC 10 is not a bad device, the company hasn’t been successful in creating much hype that resulted in the poor sales. The company has been seeing losses for quite a few years, and nothing had changed in 2016. However, after the making the Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, we can at least expect something better from the upcoming flagship, HTC 11. There are few leaks about the device, but they aren’t officially confirmed. Today, we got a new leak from China revealing the important specifications. Before talking further about them in details, take the specifications with a pinch of salt as there is no legit source.



The device is said to run on the latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box with the customized Sense 9.0 UI laid on top. The Beta update of the Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS was recently released and is only limited to the Google’s Pixel and Nexus smartphones. Though HTC and Google are having a close relationship, we don’t think the company will get the early access to the latest OS which is just made available for the Google’s own devices. It even comes with HTC Sense 9 UI which we never heard off. Coming to the hardware specifications, the device is mentioned to come with recently announced Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It is built by Qualcomm using the Samsung’s 10nm FinFET process.

Apart from HTC, the upcoming flagship smartphones from most of the other brands will also use the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The exact availability date of this new processor is not yet known and launch of the smartphones using is also unknown. Few rumors suggests Samsung will be the first manufacturer to use this new flagship processor. While the Galaxy S8 devices are expected to launch at the MWC 2017 event, the company has unofficially confirmed to launch only the Galaxy Tab S3 at the event. The Galaxy Unpacked event is rumored to be postponed to April and all the other flagship launches might also get affected by this delay. As of now, there is no approximate launch date from HTC for the launch of HTC 11.

The Snapdragon 835 SoC on this device will be accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Last year, even Samsung launched its first ever 6GB RAM smartphone, Galaxy C9 Pro. During the recently concluded CES 2017, ASUS came with the Zenfone AR smartphone featuring 8GB RAM which most of the laptops doesn’t include. While the screen size fo the device is not known, it is mentioned to come with 1556 x 2550 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the upcoming LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 will too feature displays with an odd resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. As we said above, we don’t think the upcoming device to surely come with these exact specifications. Even, we can’t confirm the upcoming HTC flagship will be called as HTC 11. Stay tuned on PhoneRadar for more details!

