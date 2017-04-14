HTC One X10 with Helio P10 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in Russia for $355

Last year, HTC launched the high-end One X9 smartphone with Helio P10 SoC. This is the same processor that was also used in sub $150 smartphones. Recently, we have seen many rumors about its successor, HTC One X10. Now, the company has silently launched the HTC One X10 in Russia for RUB 19,990 (approx $355 / €335). The device comes in Black and Silver color options and will go on sale by the end of this month. Unlike the recently launched the U series smartphones that came with a glossy finish, the new One X10 comes with a unibody metal slab.



It sports a 5.5-inch Super LCD display with Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) offering a pixel density of 401 PPI. There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the One X10 still packed the 64-bit MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core processor that was first announced in 2015. The device includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also a MicroSD card slot for technically expanding up to 2TB. The One X10 is a dual SIM dual standby device and offers 4G LTE support on both the SIM’s.

On the camera front, there is a 16MP autofocus rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and dual tone LED flash. The device also supports ‘Pro’ mode with manual settings that can capture in RAW mode. With the limitation of year’s old processor, the 16MP sensor can record videos only in Full HD resolution. For selfies, there is an 8MP fixed focus front camera with f/2.2 aperture and 86-degree wide-angle lens. The device runs on Android OS with the HTC Sense UI on top, but the company hasn’t mentioned about the specific version of the OS.

The One X10 also features a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear of the device. It can also be added as a shortcut for fastly accessing the camera app. Coming to the USP of the One X10, it is backed by a large 4,000mAH non0-removable battery with 5V/2A fast charging support. The company claims the battery on this device to give up to 25.5 hours of talk time and lasts up to 31 days in standby mode. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 4.2. It also offers HTC BoomSound profiles for better audio experience.

There are two microphones for the active noise cancellation. The device measures 152.9 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs 175 grams. Soon the company will be launching the HTC Ocean, the third smartphone in the new U series. The images and few features of this upcoming device are already leaked. Coming to the One X10, there is no information about the launch of this new device in the other markets.