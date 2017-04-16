HTC U Ocean with Glossy Finish Spotted in a New Leaked Image

A couple of months back, HTC launched the U Ultra and U Play smartphones. The device came with a complete glossy finish making them fingerprint magnets. Till now, there is no official information about the HTC U, codenamed HTC Ocean. This will be the third device in the new U-series. However, we have been seeing the rumors about the HTC U Ocean from early 2017. HTC U Ultra is the company’s latest flagship device, but that came with Snapdragon 821 SoC. Even the company has officially denied launching the HTC 11, the successor to last year’s HTC 10.



Now, the reliable leakster, Evan Blass has leaked the image of the HTC U. As seen with the other U-series smartphones, the upcoming HTC U also comes with a glossy finish. It sports curved glass on the front and back with rounded edges. The earlier leaks suggested the device to come with touch sensitive frame which will be called Edge Sense. The user can control the device by just swiping on the frame of the device. Beneath the display is the physical home button that comes integrated with a fingerprint sensor.

The rear camera protrudes out of the back body and comes accompanied with dual tone LED flash. With the HTC U Ultra, the company introduced the secondary display placed on top of the primary display. It looks similar to the secondary ticker display o the LG V10 and V20 smartphones. The same feature is now missing on the HTC U. The device will come powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, the most powerful smartphone processor available in the market. It will be running on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with the Sense UI 9 laid on top.

We might be seeing both the Google Assistant and the HTC Sense Companion on the device. The HTC U features a 5.5-inch display with Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels resolution). We hope the company provides Gorilla Glass protection on front and back of this glossy finished device. The device is said to come with 64GB and 128GB storage options along with a MicroSD card slot for further expansion of storage. In the camera department, the HTC U sports a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear and a 16MP Sony IMX351 sensor on the front.

The HTC U will be officially launched in the next couple of weeks and will go on sale in early May. After looking at the price of the HTC U Ultra, we expect the HTC U to cost even higher, at least costlier than the Galaxy S8. If somehow HTC manages to price the HTC U on the same lines of the Galaxy S8, which device will be chosen and why? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

