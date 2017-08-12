HTC U11 Life Smartphone Leaked Online will be Launch Later This Year

Recently, the Taiwanese handset maker HTC unveiled a new device with its unique Edge Sense feature in India, which is called as HTC U11 for a price tag of Rs. 51,990. This phone was earlier launched in Taiwan. Now, this brand is working on a new device in its U-series lineup with a code name of HTC Ocean Life. It may come with HTC U11 Life at the time of launch which would happen later this year. Last month, the famous tipster LlabTooFer leaked on twitter and is now again in the news it would come with an Edge Sense 9.0 feature.



Now, the company is planning to launch a smaller variant of HTC U11 and also looking in the midrange segment device. According to leaked information in the online, it would offer a 5.2-inch FHD display while HTC U11 sports a 5.5-inch QHD display. It would be offering a mid-range chipset that is Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC but earlier the famous tipster LlabTooFer leaked it would come with Snapdragon 660 chipset.

It would also be packed with an IP67 water proof technology which we have seen on the HTC U11 smartphone. It will come with a 32GB of flash memory and will be expected to be coupled with 3GB of RAM, while the original model came with 64GB/128GB variants which packed with a 4GB & 6GB RAM. Like HTC U11, the Ocean Life would also lack the 3.5mm audio jack, but instead of this, it would offer USonic earbuds with noise cancellation support.

This model would also be packed the same front panel which we have seen on the HTC U11 or HTC 10. For photography, it would rock a 16MP primary camera, while its original model offered a 13MP rear camera. On the front, this model would come with the same pixel resolution on HTC U11 that is 16MP selfie camera. As of now, we don’t have any information on pricing but we have a confirmation about this mid-range device would be available via T-Mobile carrier.