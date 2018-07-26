HTC U12 Life Smartphone rumoured to come with 6” Display & 4GB RAM

HTC is said to be working on a new smartphone called “Imagine Life” which could be the HTC U12 Life. Last year we saw a similar kind of news for the U11 Life smartphone. The life models are generally midranges and U11 was the flagship device for last year. Nothing about the pricing nor the availability is known yet but we might get more leaks which can give us the pricing of the handset.

The HTC U12 Life will be reputedly coming with a 6.0-Inch display with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution but nothing about the type of glass used is mentioned yet. It will be powered with a Snapdragon 636 processor with eight Kryo 260 cores (4x Gold and 4x Silver, based on Cortex-A73 and A53 respectively) which will be accompanied with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 64GB which could be extended further with a microSD card slot.

The handset is also said to be coming with a 16MP primary rear camera with a secondary rear camera of 5MP which is capable of capturing 4K videos. It will also have a 13MP camera on the front with a selfie flash to accompany it. There is also a 3600mAh battery on the rear along with a fingerprint scanner to enhance the security levels. We can expect all the sensors to be included which are required for the automation of the handset.

There is no news about the pricing, but the predecessor of this handset was launched for $350 which gives us a rough estimation on how much this new handset could be priced. We need to wait a few more days for the company to officially announce this handset and let us know what are your views on this device? Comment in the section below if you have any queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

