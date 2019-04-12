HTC’s New Midrange Smartphone Pops up on GeekBench

Although HTC has not been shipping as many devices as it used to, it is not giving up hope and is getting ready to launch a smartphone. An upcoming device from HTC has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number 2Q7A100. There is no information on the actual name or official launch date but the listing of the handset on the website has revealed little information of the same.

This upcoming smartphone will be powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor and will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. The company might launch other storage options also which we are not sure of. Furthermore, it will come with Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and might get further updates when available. Since Android Q is in Beta we might expect the stable update to be out in few more months.

It will be coming with eight core with a clocking speed of 1.7 GHz and it will be interesting what kind of display HTC will be using on the device. Since it is a mid-range device we might expect the handset to be coming with a dual camera sensor on the back and a selfie camera on the front. The device was listed on 11th of this month and we can expect more leaks to come in the further days.

Not long ago we have seen HTC announcing that it will be rolling out Android 9 Pie operating system to three of its device, namely HTC U12+, HTC U11+ and HTC U11 in the coming few weeks. Do you own any of the devices from HTC? Are you planning to get one of these devices? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for similar news and updates.