Huawei Enjoy 6S Smartphone with 5″ HD Display & 3020mAh Battery Launched

The Chinese multinational smartphone manufacturing company Huawei has launched its new Enjoy series smartphone in China called Enjoy 6s. It is the advanced version Enjoy 6 which has earlier launched in October with decent specifications. The Enjoy 6s comes designed with a full metal body on the rear panel with chamfered edges that give better grip while holding the phone in hand. Apart from some changes in Enjoy 6s rear design, the phone looks quite identical to Enjoy 6. The phone measures 7.6mm thickness which is slight slimmer than the Enjoy 6 (7.9mm) smartphone.



Regarding the specifications, the Enjoy 6s comes with 5-inch IPS HD display with 1280 x 720-pixel resolution that offers pixels density of 294 PPI. The MediaTek chipset as seen earlier in Enjoy 6 is replaced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC which has Octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz and paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone packs with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and that can be expandable via microSD slot. The fingerprint scanner is equipped on the rear panel of the smartphone in a circular shape.

Coming to the camera, it comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and it can able to record a video at 1080p resolution at 30 frames per seconds. There is 5-megapixel front-facing camera that helps to take better selfie pictures and record a video or make a video call with friends or family. The LED flash on the rear which has located on the bottom of the camera in Enjoy 6 is relocated to left the side of the camera in Enjoy 6s. The phone runs on a latest Android Marshmallow v6.0 based on Huawei’s Emotion UI 4.1 out of the box.

It comes backed by just 3020mAh battery which is lower while comparing it with the Enjoy 6 that comes with 4100 mAh battery capacity. Just like the Enjoy 6 Dual SIM functionality, the Enjoy 6s is also equipped with Dual SIM slots, and it supports 4G LTE network. The Enjoy 6 smartphone is water and dust resistant under IP52 certification, but there is no information regarding the Enjoy 6s weather it is also water and dust resistant.

The Huawei Enjoy 6s is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs. 15,700 or USD $232) in China which is higher that the Enjoy 6 which is priced at CNY 1,300 (approx. Rs. 12,800 or USD $189). The Enjoy 6s will be available in Gold, Silver, and White color variants. Regarding the sale, there is no information as of now, but we will be soon updating the article, so stay tuned to Android Advises for more details.