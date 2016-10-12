Huawei Honor 8 and Honor 8 Smart launched in India priced at INR 29,999 & INR 19,999

Honor the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei today at a press event in New Delhi launched new smartphones in India. Honor 8 and Honor 8 Smart is priced at INR 29,999 & INR 19,999. And available at Flipkart, Amazon, and Honor stores. The new Honor 8 smartphone comes with dual camera setup at the back along with dual LED flash. Not only that, at the event company compared the Honor 8 camera with new iPhone 7 Plus camera and said it can take great pictures.

Talking about the specification of the Honor 8, it has 5.2-inch full HD display along with 1920*1080 pixel resolution with 2.5D curved glass on top. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is 7.45mm thick and weighs at 153 grams. The IPS display comes with the pixel density of 423ppi. It powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Kirin processor along with Mali T880 GPU. There is 4GB RAM on board along with 32GB internal storage. It can be expanded up to 128GB via an SD card.

Talking about the main feature of this smartphone, it comes with 12MP+12MP dual real camera setup along with 8MP front camera. The camera app also comes with features like Panoramic Shooting, Good food Shooting, Beauty, Watermark, Audio Control, Touch to Capture, Capture Smiles, Burst Shoot and Wide Aperture. Honor 8 runs on Android Marshmallow out of the box.

The smartphone comes with the 3000mAh battery out of the box. Flipkart is offering two years of Warranty on it along with first three months screen breakage as well. The smartphone comes with single SIM and supports 4G LTE. The other connectivity features are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, A-GPS, NFC and micro USB 2.0. It has gravity sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, fingerprint recognition.

On the other hand the, the Honor 8 Smart is also a 5.2-inch display smartphone but comes with dual SIM card support. It comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, and 2GHz Kirin 650 processor. There is a 13-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera on board. Like Honor 8 it also comes with the 3000mAh battery.