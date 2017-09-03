Huawei JMM-AL10 & JMM-TL10 Models Spotted On TENAA with Android 7.0 Nougat

Huawei is the Chinese smartphone manufacturer which has recently unveiled Nova Lite+ and Nova Young phones in Italy and are priced at €169 (approx $200 / Rs. 12,800) & 146 (approx $172 / Rs. 11,000) respectively. The Huawei Nova Lite+ smartphone was earlier launched as Huawei Y7, while the Nova Young smartphone is the similar device of Huawei Y6 2016. The company has released the Kirin 970 SoC at an ongoing IFA 2017 event in Berlin. However, this brand is working on two new devices which have been listed on TENAA with a model numbers of JMM-AL10 & JMM-TL10.



Also, the JMM smartphones were spotted on Geekbench marking website earlier with 3GB of RAM support. Now, this brand has listed on TENAA with two models. According to TENAA listing, both models have come with a 5.2-inch TFT screen which offers a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and are providing a 282ppi of pixel density. These two models are available in Gold, Black, Blue and Pink color variants and measured by a 147.9 x 73.2 x 7.62 mm in dimensions and are weighing around 145 grams.

The JMM models would be backed by a 2,900mAh capacity battery and supports a dual SIM phone packed with a 4G LTE connectivity. These models are powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor and would run on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. The listing has posted two models come with a 4GB of RAM, but the rumors are suggesting that it would offer 3GB RAM & 4GB RAM variants. These two models offer the same 32GB of internal memory which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.



For optics, Both models have provided a 13MP primary camera & 8MP selfie camera at the front. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. Sensors on the models include Gravity Sensor, Distance Sensor, and Light Sensor. Connectivity options include Dual SIM phones, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and more. Both models are providing a fingerprint sensor which is located at the rear side. As of now, we don’t have any other information regarding pricing & availability of the phones.