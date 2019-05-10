Huawei Lists its First 8 Phones that will Receive Android Q Update

Huawei has announced the first batch of smartphones which will be getting the Android Q updates. The same has been announced on the companies official Weibo account and listed out 8 smartphones which would be receiving the Android Q update when it gets official from Google. Since the tech Giant has not confirmed a date for the released of the Android Q OS, Huawei has also not given any word on when these devices would be receiving the update.

The first batch of devices from Huawei that are going to receive the latest updates are Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20X, Huawei Mate 20RS Porsche Design, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Honor V20, and Honor Magic 2. The list also includes two Honor devices and furthermore, Google has already announced that Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be getting the Android Q beta 3.

Huawei will also start taking registration for the Android Q beta 3 updates for the Mate 20 Pro smartphone but it has limited the participation in the Android Q beta program to developers who have at least one app published in the Google Play Store from a certain set of countries. The fronts Android Q beta will be released on 11th of May and the registered participants along with the beta programme will end on June 30, 2019.

The list of countries which are listed is Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Denmark, Romania, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Serbia, and Ukraine. We should be getting more details on the same in the coming days. As of now, there is no official date on when Google is going the make the final version of Android Q to its users.

