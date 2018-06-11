Huawei Mate 10 Pro now available for a discounted price of $550 in the US

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro which was priced at $800 at the launch is now available for a discounted price of $550 in the US. The handset is listed on Amazon, B&H, and Newegg for $550 offering a discount of $250 and moreover, Newegg is also providing a free Bluetooth stereo headphone with the purchase. There is no information on when this offer might end so you need to grab the handset as soon as you can. The available colors are Mocha, Blue, and Titanium Grey color variants.

Coming to the device, let me remind you that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro comes with a 6-inch touchscreen display with 18:9 aspect ratio and has a big 4000mAh battery on the back. The device has an aluminum frame and also is covered with glass on front and back. Out of the box, it comes with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0 on top. The handset is IP67 rated for dust and water resistant up to 1meter for 30 minutes.

The chipset used on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is HiSilicon Kirin 970 with eight cores (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) accompanied with 4GB/6GB RAM and Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. There is 12MP + 20MP camera setup on the rear which features OIS, Leica optics, phase detection and laser autofocus, dual LED dial-tone flash and 2x lossless zoom. There is also an 8MP camera for selfies that can record 1080p videos.

There are connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, USB type-C 1.0 reversible connector and few more. There is also a Fingerprint sensor on the back to enhance the security levels along with all the required sensors for daily usage. Are you planning to get this handset from Huawei for a discounted price? Comment in the section below and do stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Source 1, 2, 3