Huawei Mate 10 to go on Sale Starting 10th October, two new Variants Revealed

It was already reported that the Huawei Mate 10 will start its shipping in the month of October and now we also know the specific date. The device will go on sale from 20th of October in China initially and will be followed by other markets later. It is also revealed that there are two new variants of the handset with 4GB/32GB internal storage and other with 6GB/128GB storage. While at the announcement, the Mate 10 was said to come with 4GB/64GB memory.

Huawei is the No.3 smartphone maker in the tech industry according to 2016 survey declared and also is seeming to surpass the Samsung & Apple soon. The Chinese manufacturing company is working on next flagship phablet and will be going to launch this device around iPhone launch. It is called as Huawei Mate 10 and is confirmed by Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Division. It is the successor of the last year Huawei Mate 9.



Richard Yu, he chief of Huawei’s consumer division, said that “We will have an even more compelling product. The Mate 10, which has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker changing speed, better-photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple.” The upcoming phablet will expect to be a more powerful than iPhone’s next flagship that is iPhone 8.

It has been making the low-end, midrange & high range models as of now and is now planning to stop the low-end devices because these are not making profits means extremely low. The Huawei Mate 9 smartphone has been a more powerful device as it’s created more attraction to the people and fall love with the brand. The Mate 10 smartphone will come with a full-screen bezel-less display and is expected to come with dual cameras on the both sides.

This phone will give better photography capabilities, longer battery life, and fast charging support. Also, recent leaks suggest that it will be packed with an in-house Kirin 970 chipset which is produced on 10mn and features 4D touch panel and is recently sent to a 4D touch trade mark. The Mate 10 phablet will be expected to come packed with an Android 8.0 out of the box.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone features a 5.9-inch FHD display which has a pixel density of 373ppi. It is equipped with an in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor coupled with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics and is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The Mate 9 has a 64GB of internal memory which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM. Uses the dual rear cameras as it supports 20MP + 12MP sensors at the back and 8MP camera. Packed with a 4,000mAh capacity battery.

