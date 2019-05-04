Huawei Mate 20 X 5G Phone Launched in Switzerland

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G smartphone was announced early this year at the MWC 2019 which will be an upgrade to the Mate 20 X launched last year. At the same event, the company also showcased its Mate X smartphone which should be launched soon. Now Huawei has launched its Mate 20 X 5G smartphone in Switzerland via Sunrise carrier which is a Swiss telecommunication company. It has been launched for CHF 997 (approx USD 980) and the users can avail the 5G services by paying an extra CHF 10 to their current plan.

Most of the specs are similar to the Mate 20 X device but the Mate 20 X 5G smartphone gets the Balong 5000 5G modem which also offers 5G services. Furthermore, the Mate 20X comes with a 5000mAh battery while the 5G version of its sports a smaller 4200mAh battery capacity but the fast charging limit has been changed to 40W from 22.5W. The Mate X foldable device supports 55W Huawei SuperCharge support.

The Mate 20 X 5G device comes with a big 7.2-inch AMOLED display with 2244 x 1080 pixels resolutions with HDR playback support. The device is powered with a HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and dual NPU. Furthermore, there is a 6GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage and comes with NM card support to extended the storage further.

The device is IP53 certified for water and dust resistance and has a fingerprint sensor on the back. As per the optics, the latest device will come with a 40MP main camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, we can find a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture size housed in the water-drop notch.

The device will come out of the box with Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 and should be getting further updates when available. The handset comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and includes Dual Smart PA for Hi-Fi audio output. The connectivity option on the handset includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS (L1 and L5), NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C. Are you planning to get his device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.