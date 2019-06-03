News

Huawei Mate 30 Lite to Launch on June 5th with Triple Rear Cameras

After all the things going on around Huawei, the company has scheduled an event on 5th June in China to launch a new smartphone called Huawei Mate 30 Lite. The successor of the Mate 20 Lite has been teased online and according to it the new Huawei Maimang 8 is dubbed Mate 30 Lite. It also revealed few of the specs of the upcoming smartphone including a waterdrop display on the front that will be housing the selfie camera and will be having a full-screen display.

According to the image, the device could be coming with a 6.21-inch display which could include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the device is hinted to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 24MP camera sensor with AI features and there are two other cameras accompanying it. A report also suggests that it will be coming with a secondary 16MP sensor on the rear along with a 2MP third camera for depth sensing. 

The handset is expected to come with Kirin 710 SoC and the teaser of the upcoming device also reveals that the handset will be a micro USB port for charging along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and also a fingerprint sensor on the rear. It should be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system as of now but nothing is known about its further updates since many things have been going around the Huawei.

Well, it might come with GPU Turbo technology but we do not have any information on the same as of now. The pricing and all other specs of the device should be known on the 5th of June along with availability details. Comment in the section below if this new upcoming handset makes you excited? How much can it be priced? Stay tuned Android Advices for more similar news and updates.

