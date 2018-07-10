Huawei Nova 3 Smartphone to be announced on July 18 along with TalkBand B5

Huawei has started sending invites for the Nova 3 event scheduled to be held on July 18th in China. Huawei will also be introducing a new smartwatch in the same event called as TalkBand B5. The Huawei Nova 3 is expected to be coming in Blue, Black, and few other color options and is rumored to be priced at 2699 Yuan (US$ 408) for the base variant. There was a press shot last week which also revealed the design of this smartphone with a pop-out Bluetooth headset.

According to the rumors, the Nova 3 smartphone from Huawei will come with a 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, there will be an Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU and GPU Turbo. There will be a Hybrid Dual SIM slot on the device that will support one nano-SIM and the other one will support either a nano or microSD card slot.

On the rear, the smartphone will come with a 16MP rear-facing camera with LED flash which will be supported with a 24MP secondary camera with f/1.8 aperture size on both. The handset will be available in 6GB RAM option while the storage options available are 64GB and 128Gb which could be extended further up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Out go the box it will be sporting Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.2 on top. The smartphone supports dual 4G VoLTE connectivity and has other connectivity options like WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C.

There is a 3650mAH battery on the back that supports fast charging technology and Huawei has also added the fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. All these are rumored specifications and we can expect few more rumors to come along in the next few days. We need to wait few more days to get the actual specs list of this device and until then stay tuned to Android Advises and comment in the section for more.

