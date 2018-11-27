Huawei Nova 4 Live Images Spotted Online with In-Display Camera

From the fresh renders, we have found Huawei Nova 4 leaking online with an in-screen camera hole. Huawei has also confirmed the launch of a new smartphone recently which would come with an in-screen camera hole similar to Samsung’s Infinity-O display. There is a healthy competition between Samsung and Huawei to bring the notch less display smartphones and initially it was expected Samsung will bring this technology into the market first but now Huawei is ready to bring its device next month.

Now a mysterious smartphone has been spotted in the hands of a traveler who is using earphone along with it. The device can be seen with a hole on the top left corner and can also see the device with a protecting case. Although the design of the smartphone is not clearly showcased, we can see the device has slim bezels and a chin on the bottom. The device is also expected to be powered with Kirin 980 chipset along with an earphone jack, as the traveler is using earphones.

The handset is said to be the companies Nova 4 smartphone as many leaks suggested the same. It is also assumed that Huawei will be the first to launch the device with in-screen camera hole. Even the Galaxy A8s which is been in the leaks from a long time is said to be coming with a similar in-display hole set up on the top left corner which will be used to remove the use of the notch on the screen.

There is also news about both the companies making Foldable smartphones and will be competing against each other to bring it first into the market. On the other hand, LG has filed a patent to bring up a smartphone with 16 cameras on the rear placed in 4×4 metric grid. Well, lets wait and see what all advancements will come to the smartphones in the coming future. Are you excited about this news? Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below for more news and updates.