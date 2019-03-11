Huawei Nova 4e Spotted on Geekbench, Confirms Kirin 710 SoC & 6GB RAM

A couple of days back, Huawei teased the launch of its Huawei Nova 4e in China and now the device has been listed on Geekbech benchmarking website confirming few of its specs list. Recently we have also seen Huawei revealing that it will be unveiling its P30 and P30 Smartphones on 26th March in Paris and has been revealing few image teasers of the Huawei P30 Pro Loss Zoom capabilities.

With the launch of the Huawei Nova 4e scheduled later this week, now we have few confirmed specs of the same via Geekbench. The device will be coming with the model number MAR-Aloo and according to the listing, it will be powered with Huawei’s own Kirin 710 Octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. Furthermore, the handset has scores 1,513 single-core tests and 4,955 in the multi-core.

The device is confirmed to feature a waterdrop notch on 6.15-inch display (2312 x 1080 pixels) which gives a better the screen-to-body ratio. The handset will be running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with customized EMUI 9 skin on top. Furthermore, it will be coming with GPU Turbo technology which can enhance the performance of the phone and graphics efficiency.

The handset is said to be coming with a triple camera set up on the rear which could be a 20MP + 16MP + 2MP triple camera setup and on the front, we could see a 32MP selfie camera. The device will support dual SIM dual standby and packs all the basic connectivity options. It will come with a 3,240mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging technology.