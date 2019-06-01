News

Huawei Nova 5i Spotted Online with 5.84” Full HD+ Display & Kirin & 710 SoC

Posted on

As we know Huawei has confirmed to launch a new device in China but has not revealed any specs of the same. Now a new smartphone from Huawei has been spotted on Antutu with the model number GLK-LX3 which will be launched as Huawei Nova 5i in its homeland. The upcoming smartphone could be the low-end version of the Nova 5, and both the handsets could be unveiled soon.

huawei logo

According to the listing on Antutu, the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a water notch display on the front with Full HD+ resolutions on 5.84-inch display screen although the aspect ratio is not known yet. Furthermore, it will be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system with the companies own EMUI 9 on top. Under the hood, we can find a Kirin 710 processor with eight cores with a clocking speeds of 2.2GHz coupled with Mali-G51 GPU along with 4GB of RAM.

The device has scored 131,715 on Antutu  which might not be as impressive as few other smartphones in the market. Well, few rumours suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be coming with 24MP + 16MP + 2MP + ToF 3D sensors and might be getting power from a 3900mAh battery. We have seen, the devices like SEA-TL10 and SEA-AL 10 smartphones were certified by TENNA which were later certified by China’s 3C which could be the upcoming Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i devices.

Both the smartphones are going to support 40W fast charging technology but not sure when will these get unveiled. The big-end, Nova 5 might comes with Kirin 980 chipset out of the box and will have a punch-hole display on the front which will house a 25MP selfie camera. It should be coming with Android 9 Pie operating system and we should be knowing more details in the coming days. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.





Most Popular

3.0K
News

Meizu 16Xs Launched with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM & Triple Rear Cameras
3.0K
News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased with Notch-less Full-Screen Display
2.9K
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to Launch on 11th June with Punch-hole Display
2.8K
News

Moto Z4 Launched with 6.4” OLED Display & 48MP Camera
2.8K
News

Red OnePlus 7 Unveiled with 8GB RAM & 256GB Storage
2.8K
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Launched in China with Snapdragon 439 Chipset & 4000mAh Battery
2.8K
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S goes for open sale
To Top