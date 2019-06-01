Huawei Nova 5i Spotted Online with 5.84” Full HD+ Display & Kirin & 710 SoC

As we know Huawei has confirmed to launch a new device in China but has not revealed any specs of the same. Now a new smartphone from Huawei has been spotted on Antutu with the model number GLK-LX3 which will be launched as Huawei Nova 5i in its homeland. The upcoming smartphone could be the low-end version of the Nova 5, and both the handsets could be unveiled soon.

According to the listing on Antutu, the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a water notch display on the front with Full HD+ resolutions on 5.84-inch display screen although the aspect ratio is not known yet. Furthermore, it will be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system with the companies own EMUI 9 on top. Under the hood, we can find a Kirin 710 processor with eight cores with a clocking speeds of 2.2GHz coupled with Mali-G51 GPU along with 4GB of RAM.

The device has scored 131,715 on Antutu which might not be as impressive as few other smartphones in the market. Well, few rumours suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be coming with 24MP + 16MP + 2MP + ToF 3D sensors and might be getting power from a 3900mAh battery. We have seen, the devices like SEA-TL10 and SEA-AL 10 smartphones were certified by TENNA which were later certified by China’s 3C which could be the upcoming Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i devices.

Both the smartphones are going to support 40W fast charging technology but not sure when will these get unveiled. The big-end, Nova 5 might comes with Kirin 980 chipset out of the box and will have a punch-hole display on the front which will house a 25MP selfie camera. It should be coming with Android 9 Pie operating system and we should be knowing more details in the coming days. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.