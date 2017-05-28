Huawei announces Nova 2 & Nova 2 Plus with Dual Cameras, Beautiful Colors & More

Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus are the two near smartphones from Huawei and with this company introduces the all-new series dubbed as “Nova”. Launched in China for now, these devices look no less than Apple’s iPhone from the back and also comes with powerful specs list. With features like 20MP front facing camera, finger print sensor, HiFi audio chip for 3D sound experience are just some of the many exciting such features of this device. Let’s check out on detailed offerings of these smartphone below;

Specs and Features of Nova 2:

Nova 2 comes with 5 inched screen with Full HD Display powered with Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor and 4GB RAM. In terms of memory, Nova 2 comes with 64GB of internal memory which can be expanded up to 128GB with external sd card slot. Loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS, this device comes with the Hybrid Dual Sim slot featuring (nano + nano/ micro sd card slot). With a camera sensor of 12MP and LED Flash at the back, this device also comes with the 8MP front facing camera. Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, HiFi Audio jack, 3D Surround sound, 4G LTE support, GPS/ USB Type C Connector are the other list of features. Nova 2 comes with battery life of 2950mAH. Detailed specs list is mentioned below;

• 5” Full HD Display with 1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution

• Dimensions: 142.2×68.9×6.9mm; Weight: 143g

• Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

• 4GB RAM

• 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

• Android 7.0 OS with EMUI 5.1

• Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

• 12MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 8MP camera at the back

• 20MP front-facing camera

• Fingerprint sensor

• 3.5mm audio jack, AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip,3D surround sound

• 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / Glonass, USB Type-C

• 2950mAh battery

Specs and Features of Nova 2 Plus:

Nova 2 Plus comes with 5.5” Screen along with 1080p display along with Octa core processor. With 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory which can be expanded further by up to 128GB with the help of external sd card slot. Loaded with Android 7.0 N OS, this device comes with 12MP/ 8MP rear facing camera along with 20MP of front facing camera. With connectivity options list include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type C connector, this device also comes with finger print sensor. With a battery life of 3340mAH, this phone also comes with the weight of 169 grams.

• 5.5” Full HD Display with 1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution

• Dimensions: 142.2×68.9×6.9mm; Weight: 143g

• Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

• 4GB RAM

• 128GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

• Android 7.0 OS with EMUI 5.1

• Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

• 12MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 8MP camera at the back

• 20MP front-facing camera

• Fingerprint sensor

• 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Fi audio chip, 3D surround sound

• 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / Glonass, USB Type-C

• 3340mAh battery

Price and Availability:

Both the devices will be available in China for now with the price tag of 2499/ 2899 Yuan for Nova 2/ Nova 2 Plus respectively from June 16th but can be pre-ordered from today.

Source: Huawei (1), (2)