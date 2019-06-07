Huawei P30 Pro receiving new Update, Brings Dual Video Mode and AR Measure App

Recently have seen Huawei launching its Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones which are the successor of the P20 and P20 Pro. The devices came out of the box, with Android 9.0 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 on top. Now the Huawei P30 Pro is getting a new update which will bring many new features which were announced during the launch of the handset. The latest firmware update has bought a new anticipated Dual View camera mode along with the AR Measure App.

Well, the Dual View mode will be using the phones main camera and the zoom camera to capture dual video side-by-side in one video and this feature was already available for the Chinese variant of the Huawei P30. Another feature is the AR Measure App which will be measured using the AR and Time of Flight camera place on the back. The users can now measure the surface areas, lengths of the objects or lines and volumes. It can also be used to calculate the height of a person and suggests ay measurements calculated using the AR Measure app is said to be correct with a marginal error of just 1 percent.

To remind you the Huawei P30 Pro was launched with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom and has a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED HDR display. It is powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB as well as 512GB of storage options. The handset is also IP68 certified for dust and waterproofing and has a 4200mAh battery on the back with the support for Huawei’s SuperCharge fast charging technology. It will support 40W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Huawei P30 has a triple camera set up on the rear with a 40MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and has a 32MP selfie camera on the back. Do you own a Huawei P30 pro smartphone? Have you received the latest firmware update on it? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

