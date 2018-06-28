Huawei starts rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to Mate 10 Lite & P10 Lite Smartphones

After the beta testing on the Huawei Mate 10 Lite and P10 Lite, the OEM has finally started rolling out the new software update to these handsets. According to reports, few users in Germany have already started receiving the firmware update and will be hitting all the devices slowly depending on the models and the locations. The size of this update is 2.5GB and 500MB from the beta version. The build number for the Huawei P10 Lite is WAS-LX1A 8.0.0.362 (C432), while it is RNE-L01 8.0.0.330 (C432) for the Mate 10 Lite.

If you have not received the update yet, go to the setting of the smartphone and tap on system updates. Not check if your device has received the latest update. If there is a new update, you can download it and it has to be installed after that. Make sure the charging on the device is more than 60 percent when the installation starts. Also, do not forget to back up your data before installing the update.

Few of the change logs that the new update will bring are as follows

The settings menu gets all new designed

AI improvements have been made to improve the overall user experience when navigating through the menus and also the OS boots up faster and works smoother.

Now holding onto an app icon will display commonly used features and actions of the app itself.

Improved security of the system and the PrivateSpace app

Smart tips will help you get the most out of the EMUI

The user can now sync more details of their LinkedIn contacts with email and calendar

Added recycle bin in the gallery app that stores deleted photos up to 30 days

The Phone Manager app has been improved – traditional cleansing takes less time while the thorough cleansing clears more thoroughly

The phone can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time

As of now, the update can be seen in some parts of Germany and we can expect it to be hitting globally very soon. Have you received the update on your device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

