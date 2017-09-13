Huawei Watch 2, Watch 2 4G & Watch 2 Classic Smartwatches Launched in India

A smartwatch is a unique gadget that fulfills different functions which would be showing displaying time, smartphone notifications, weather information, receiving & making calls, navigation and fitness details like how many steps you walked, how long you slept and more. The Huawei company has launched the watch 2 series in India named as Huawei Watch 2, Watch 2 4G, Watch 2 Classic. These are priced at Rs. 19,999, Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 25,999 respectively. All these three smart watches would be available for pre-orders on e-commerce website Amazon India and also available in offline stores across India. Earlier, these three gadgets were unveiled at MWC 2017 event January 2017.



Speaking on the launch, P Sanjeev, Vice- President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “The art of wearing a watch is tradition that can only transform with the passage of time. The functionality of watches has grown leaps and bounds, and thus we see growing interest in market for time pieces that do much more than just tell time. We at Huawei believe in addressing consumer queries with our consumer centric innovation. The Huawei Watch 2 provides users more connectivity options, Android Wear 2.0 encased in stunning new looks. With customer and market insights, the newly launched WATCH 2 is focused on creating a standalone experience for consumers owing to its smart connected technology. Truly next generation in every aspect.”



These devices come with a stain less steel back with a cutting-edge design and integrated antenna lines. The Huawei Watch 2 & Watch 2 4G devices packed with rubber bands, while The Watch 2 Classic equipped with leather straps, which gives a more stylish look when you wear. They have an IP68 certification for water and dust protection. All three gadgets support activity tracking no.of Steps you walked, how many calories burned and also monitors how long you slept of its user. These smart watches would be running on the Android wear 2.0 support and compatible with both IOS and as well as Android.



The Huawei Watch 2 series would support coaching and GPS tracking which would be motivating you all way during a workout and shows the goal achieving progress and also track the details when you are cycling. They sport a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display which allows its user to do multiple things on the screen like accept or reject a call, set a call or message reminder or even snooze an alarm. Moreover, these smart watches come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and offer 328ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, they would be powered by a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor coupled with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Sensors on these gadgets are supporting like Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Heart Rate Sensor, 3-axis Compass, 3-axis Gyroscope and 3-axis A+G sensor.



The Huawei Watch 2 smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling which you have to pair with your primary phone, while Watch 2 4G device has a SIM support carried with a 4G LTE network, which you can make calls individually, or you can pair with your phone for 4G voice calling. Also, these devices would support a microphone as well as a speaker, which helps to speak and as well as listen the audio. Besides, these devices come with the support of Bluetooth 4.1 BLE+BR/EDR, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS and NFC. All three smart watches would be backed by a 420mAh capacity battery with a support of fast charging capability and are measured by 45 x 48 x 12.6 mm in dimensions, which are available in Carbon Black color option.