Hyve Pryme with 5.7″ Display & 4GB of RAM Launched at Rs. 17,999

Hyve, the Indian startup company, has launched their new Flagship smartphone called Hyve Pryme. In the recent days, the company has launched Hyve Storm and Hyve Buzz both of them a budget oriented smartphone with decent specifications in it. The company has said, it built and designed in India and with Metal Unibody which gives premium look and feels of the phone while holding in hand. It is the first phone in India that comes with Deca-core processor and world’s first phone processor with Tri-Cluster CPU architecture.



The Hyve Pryme comes with a bigger 5.7-inch full HD IPS capacitive touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution that offers pixels density of 386 PPI with 2.5D Arc curved Glass on the top of it which enhances legibility in sunlight and gives better viewing in low light. The device runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0 with pre-loaded apps out of the box. It powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio X20 Deca-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz that allows the phone to do multi-tasking or play big games without any lag.

It has 13 Megapixel rear Camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, dual LED flash and it can able to record 4K video at 30 frames per seconds which gives excellent pictures with accurate tonal quality. There is 8 Megapixels front facing Camera with flash which can take great Selfie pictures and video even in low light. The phone equipped with Fingerprint Scanner on the rear side, and it features with Touch 2 Call which is a new technology that lets you call someone by just using fingertip on the fingerprint scanner. .

The other connectivity option of the phone includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.1, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. There is also IR Blaster connectivity present over the top of this phone which can use as remote to control the other devices remotely. The device is backed by 3500 mAh non-removable battery with fast charge support that can last up to 10 hours of talk time and 8 days of Standby time. It scaled 154.8 x 79.9 x 8.35 mm dimensions and weighed 188 grams.

There are 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 200GB via microSD card slot. It comes with Dual SIM Slot with 4G VoLTE network connectivity that supports FDD and TDD-LTE 4G bands which carries a download speed up to 300 Mbps and 50Mbps of upload speed. It is priced at Rs. 17,999 and pre-booking starts from 20th November exclusively on Amazon in Champagne Gold color variant. If you are going to buy this phone? let us know in the comment section below, so stay tuned to Android advises for more details.