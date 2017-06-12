iBall Slide Elan 4G2 tablet with 7,000 mAh Battery & 10.1″ IPS HD Display Launched

The Indian consumer electronics company iBall is known for launching a ton of versatile devices every year. We have already seen a ton of new devices from the devices this year. On the same lines, the company has now launched a new tablet in the market. This new tablet called the iBall Slide Elan 4G2 is more like a mid-ranged offering which is being offered at a decent price range. It is priced at 13,999 INR and as mentioned earlier, it offers a decent set of specs for the price.

This new tablet sports a 10.1-inch IPS HD Display on the front which has a resolution of 1200 x 800. Internally, it is powered by a quad-core SoC which is clocked at 1.3Ghz. It is coupled with 2GB of RAM as well. The tablet also has 16GB of internal storage. If in case you fall short of the storage, then you can also expand it further upto 32GB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of the camera, we are looking at a 5MP rear facing shooter whereas, on the front, there is only a 2MP selfie shooter. However one of the annoying things is that it is still running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Yes, you read that right. It is running on a year old software when even the next version of Android is out is in the testing phase. But on the positive side, we have a 7,000 mAh battery powering the tablet. This battery, in theory, should be good enough to keep your tablet powered for a day easily without any issues.

Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB. Since this supports VoLTE as well, users should have no problem using their Jio SIM card with this tablet. It also comes pre-installed with other software like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, etc. The tablet is now available in both online as well as offline markets and you can get it in Gold color option for 13,999 INR. Having said that, we would like to know your thoughts on this. Would you be interested in buying this tablet? Be sure to let us know by dropping your comments down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates like this.