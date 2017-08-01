Infinix Note 4 & Hot 4 Pro Smartphones Debuted in India, Pricing Starts From Rs. 7,499

The Hong Kong based company, Infinix Mobility has entered into the Indian smartphone market and introduced two new smartphones – Infinix Hot 4 Pro and Infinix Note 4. They are priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999 respectively which comes with decent hardware specifications. Recently, the company has launched few smartphone in China such as Infinix Hot 4, Hot 4 Lite, Zero 4, Zero 4 Plus, Note 3, Note 3 Pro, Hot S and Infinix S2.



The both device would be available through e-commerce website Flipkart. The Infinix Note 4 smartphone sales will be starting from August 3rd 12 PM, While the Hot 4 Pro sale would start on the same day itself from 11.59 PM. The both devices would support dual SIM dual standby. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

Infinix Note 4:

The Note 4 smartphone features 5.7-inch FHD display and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. It is powered by 1.3Ghz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 3GB RAM. There is a 32GB of internal memory which has a dedicated slot up to 128GB via microSD and Bluetooth 4.2 support.



It has a fingerprint sensor embedded in a physical home button and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging support. The Note 4 sports 13MP rear camera with LED flash and has an 8MP selfie snapper. The rear camera can able to record videos in 1080p. It is powered by the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The Note 4 would come in Ice Blue, Champagne Gold, and Milan Black color options.

Infinix Hot 4 Pro:

The Hot 4 Pro smartphone is slightly lower specifications compared to Infinix Note 4 device. It would come with a 5.5-inch HD display with 267ppi pixel density and has a polycarbonate body with a textured finish on the back panel. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT6737 Quad core 1.3Ghz processor paired with Mali T720 graphics and 3GB of RAM.



The Hot 4 Pro device has a 16GB of flash memory which also supports for extending memory up to 128GB and equipped with a Bluetooth v4.1. It bears 13MP primary camera with LED flash and sports 5MP secondary camera. This device is packed with a 4,000mAh capacity battery with fast charging support and is fueled by Android 6.0 which is Marshmallow. It will be available in Bordeaux Red, Quartz Black, and Magic Gold color variant.