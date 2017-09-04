InFocus A1s Smartphone with Android 7.0 Nougat Launched in India for Rs. 5,499

The US-based handset maker has recently launched the Infocus A1 smartphone in India at a price tag of just Rs. 4,499. Now, this brand unveiled another smartphone which is an upgraded version of Infocus A1 smartphone named as Infocus A1s which is now available on shopclues.com at a price tag of Rs. 5,499. It comes with a basic hardware specification like an Infocus A1 smartphone. The InFocus A1 has a model number of M500, while upgraded variant comes with an M505 model.



Talking about specifications, this phone 5-inch capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels and is offering a pixel density of 196ppi. It is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications, while the InFocus A1 came with an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. This phone has a dual SIM support phone carried by a 4G LTE network. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor which is unknown chipset as of now.

There is an 8GB of internal memory accompanied by a 1GB of RAM, which also further expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot. This phone bears a 5MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-facing camera at the front. It is backed by a 2200mAh capacity battery while the InFocus A1 smartphone fueled by slightly bigger battery capacity of 2450mAh. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and more.

It has a 7.3mm of thickness and is weighing around 143 grams. This phone available in Gold color variant and is priced at just Rs. 5,499 and the company is providing a one-year manufacturer warranty and gives a 6-months of warranty for box accessories from the date of purchase. Recently, this brand has launched the Turbo 5 smartphone with a fingerprint sensor and 5,000mAh capacity battery. It is priced at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB model and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB model.