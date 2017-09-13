InFocus Snap 4 with 5.2″ Display & Four Cameras Launched For Rs. 11,999

Along with Infocus Turbo 5 Plus, this company has launched its first four cameras device called as Infocus Snap 4. It is priced at 11,999, which is exclusively available on Amazon India and sales starts from 12 PM, September 26th onwards. At this price range, this phone is offering very good specifications which would compete with the device like Lenovo K8 Plus, K8 Note, Micromax Canvas Infinity and more. It is offering four cameras and has a fingerprint sensor packed with a rear side for unlocking the device.



Under the hood, it comes powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6750N processor coupled with Mali T860 graphics and 4GB of RAM, which provides flawless multitasking experience when you run more apps simultaneously. There is a 64GB of internal memory which is also further expandable via microSD card slot. It is a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network and is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with enhanced features.



The main highlight of this phone that packed with four cameras two are in the front, and two are in the back. At the back, this phone offers a 13MP main camera with 80-degree wide angle lens and an 8MP RGB sensor with 120-degree wide angle lens, which captures excellent images even in the low-light environments. On the front, there is a dual 8MP secondary camera for taking selfies and make a video calls with your friends and family members.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more. This phone is backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver more than a day of normal usage. Recently, this company has launched the low-end device at an effective price in the range of Rs. 5499, which is named as Infocus A1s and is the upgraded version of InFocus A1 and is now available for a price tag of Rs. 4,499.