News

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus with 5.5″ Display & 4850mAh Battery Launched For 8,999

Posted on

InFocus A1s smartphone has recently launched in India for a price tag of 5,499, which is the upgraded version of InFocus A1 and is priced at just Rs. 4,499. Now, this brand has expanded its portfolio with a new device called as InFocus Turbo 5 Plus. It is the successor of the InFocus Turbo 5 smartphone which was launched back in June at a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for 2GB model and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB model. The Turbo 5 Plus device is priced at Rs. 8,999 which is exclusively available on Amazon India and pre-orders begins from 12 AM, September 21st onwards.

This phone is equipped with a slightly smaller battery of 4850mAh battery than InFocus Turbo 5, which packed with a 5,000mAh capacity battery. It sports a 5.5-inch IPS display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution while its predecessor came with the 5.2-inch screen. This phone offers a 267ppi of pixel density. It comes powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 3GB RAM. There is a 32GB of internal storage option which is further expandable via microSD card slot up to 32GB.

It is a dual SIM phone carried by 4G LTE network. The noticeable thing about this phone which includes a dual rear camera setup as it supports 13MP + 5MP sensor, which helps to capture images excellently. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper for capturing selfies which you can share on social media platforms. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more.

This phone is measured by 154 x 76.8 x 8.95 mm in dimensions and unknown weight. The Turbo 5 Plus is packed with a fingerprint sensor embedded at the rear side for unlocking a smartphone and as well as provide other security features. It is running on the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications. Also, this company has launched the another smartphone along with Turbo 5 Plus, which is named as Infocus Snap 4 with four cameras and is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

5.3K
News

Meizu M6 Note with 5.5″ FHD Display & Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched, Pricing Starts From 1099 Yuan
5.0K
News

Nokia 8 Phone has started pre-orders via Carphone Warehouse and giving a Free Smartwatch
4.8K
Vivo

Vivo X20 Smartphone To Launch on September 21st
4.7K
News

LG V30 Smartphone with 6″ OLED FullVision Display & Dual Cameras Launched
4.5K
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Phablet with Quad HD+ Infinity Display Launched For Rs. 67,900
3.9K
News

Lenovo K8 Plus Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 4,000mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 10,999
3.9K
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 Tablet with 8″ WXVGA Display & 5,000mAh Battery Launched

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top