InFocus Turbo 5 Plus with 5.5″ Display & 4850mAh Battery Launched For 8,999

InFocus A1s smartphone has recently launched in India for a price tag of 5,499, which is the upgraded version of InFocus A1 and is priced at just Rs. 4,499. Now, this brand has expanded its portfolio with a new device called as InFocus Turbo 5 Plus. It is the successor of the InFocus Turbo 5 smartphone which was launched back in June at a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for 2GB model and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB model. The Turbo 5 Plus device is priced at Rs. 8,999 which is exclusively available on Amazon India and pre-orders begins from 12 AM, September 21st onwards.



This phone is equipped with a slightly smaller battery of 4850mAh battery than InFocus Turbo 5, which packed with a 5,000mAh capacity battery. It sports a 5.5-inch IPS display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution while its predecessor came with the 5.2-inch screen. This phone offers a 267ppi of pixel density. It comes powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 3GB RAM. There is a 32GB of internal storage option which is further expandable via microSD card slot up to 32GB.



It is a dual SIM phone carried by 4G LTE network. The noticeable thing about this phone which includes a dual rear camera setup as it supports 13MP + 5MP sensor, which helps to capture images excellently. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper for capturing selfies which you can share on social media platforms. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more.

This phone is measured by 154 x 76.8 x 8.95 mm in dimensions and unknown weight. The Turbo 5 Plus is packed with a fingerprint sensor embedded at the rear side for unlocking a smartphone and as well as provide other security features. It is running on the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications. Also, this company has launched the another smartphone along with Turbo 5 Plus, which is named as Infocus Snap 4 with four cameras and is priced at Rs. 11,999.