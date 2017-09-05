News

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Smartphone with 4850mAh Battery Coming Soon

InFocus A1s smartphone has recently launched in India for a price tag of 5,499, which is the upgraded version of InFocus A1 and is priced at just Rs. 4,499. Now, this brand is teasing a new smartphone on the microblogging website on Twitter & as well as Facebook named as InFocus Turbo 5 Plus. The upcoming smartphone is the successor of the InFocus Turbo 5 smartphone which was launched back in June at a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for 2GB model and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB model.

This phone is equipped with a slightly smaller battery of 4850mAh battery than InFocus Turbo 5 packed with a 5,000mAh capacity battery. As of now, we don’t have any other hardware specifications other than battery information. This phone is teasing on Twitter that it has a tagline of this phone is “it’s all about power.” So, this phone is going to unveil in India very soon which offers powerful specifications at an affordable price in a segment. We expecting a price of this smartphone around Rs. 8,000.


To recall, the InFocus Turbo 5 smartphone sports a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720-pixel resolution and offers 282ppi of pixel density. It comes with a 64-bit 1.25GHz MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM & 3GB RAM. There are 16GB / 32GB of internal storage options which are further expandable via microSD card slot up to 32GB. It is a dual SIM phone carried by 4G LTE network and has a 13MP & 5MP rear & front-facing camera. It runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.

