Google’s Android One project is indeed quite ambitious. Android One devices are available from Micromax, Karbonn, Spice, etc. Although they have stock Android, the software update support is not great. And besides that, if you wish to run something new and fresh other than the stock Android, then your only option is to flash a third party custom ROM.
Well, if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place since we will be showing you exactly how to do it. In this tutorial today, we will show you exactly how to install Android 6.0.1 based LineageOS 13 on Sprout4 Android One Device. But before we begin the installation, let’s take a look at some of the features it brings to the table.
About the ROM
Below are some of the working features of this ROM –
Below are some of the working features of the smartphone on this ROM –
- Camera rear/front (Photographs)
- Camera rear/front (Video – Use Camu from Play Store)
- Auto brightness.
- Fingerprint.
- Bluetooth, Mic, Wi-Fi, GPS, IR
- Hotspot
- RIL
Now that it is out of the way, let’s check out some of the requirements that are necessary for the installation. Below are some of the pre-requisite for the same –
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a complete backup of your files. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the phone, you will end up loosing all your files.
- You also need to make sure that you are installing a custom recovery software. You can install any of your choices, however, we suggest you go for TWRP for this installation.
- You also need to make sure that the battery in the tablet has about 60-percent charge before you begin the installation. If your smartphone’s battery dies during the installation, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly it is also necessary to make sure that you have downloaded the firmware file which is necessary for the installation. Without this file, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation and hence we suggest you download the same from the link given below.
Download LineageOS 13 Rom For Android One
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the files given in the link above, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you copy the downloaded file to the smartphone.
- Once done, simply turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time.
- After this, once you are in the recovery menu, look for wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache and initiate it.
- Once done, now return back to the recovery menu and tap on Install.
- Now it will ask you to browse for the firmware file which you had copied earlier. Simply navigate to the same and select it.
- After that simply swipe to begin the installation.
- Do make a note that the installation will take some time and hence we suggest you be patient with the same.
- After it is done, before rebooting you can also choose to install the GApps.
- Once this is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take a long time and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said, if you have any queries regarding the setup, then be sure to let us know by commenting down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.