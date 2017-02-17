How to install Android 6.0.1 Firmware for Galaxy A3 2017 SM-A320Y

Samsung has been trying hard to keep up with the software updates for their smartphones and now a couple of days back they have released the latest A320FXXU1APLD Android 6.0.1 firmware. This firmware is already available as to be flashed and even few got the OTAs as well. Well, if you haven’t received the OTA yet or if you have bricked your smartphone while trying to flash the update, then this tutorial is the right one for you since we will be showing you how to install the new firmware on your Galaxy A3 2017 smartphone.
About the smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 was launched by Samsung a couple of weeks back. It has a 4.7″ display on the front which has a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels with the Gorilla Glass protection on top of it. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7870 which is an octa-core CPU that has a Mali-T83 for graphics processing. The smartphone comes with a 2GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage. On the camera side of things, we are looking at the 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The smartphone is kept powered by a 2,350 mAh battery.
About the Firmware
This firmware which we are about to flash is based on the Android version 6.0.1 Marshmallow and it is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 smartphone. The PDA is A320FXXU1APLD, and the same was released on 2nd February 2017. This update also comes with some new items and security patch update with a couple of new features as well. However, do make sure that you are installing this on a Samsung Galaxy A3 smartphone only.
Prerequisite
- In order to proceed with the installation, the first step is to make sure that you enable USB Debugging on your smartphone.
- You can do that bu going to the Settings -> Developer options in the menu.
- If you can’t find developer options, then chances are that it is still hidden for you. In order to enable developer options, go to settings -> about the phone and look for the build number.
- Now tap on the build number for about 7 times to enable the developer options.
- Once you have enabled the developer options, now it is time to enable USB Debugging options.
- Once that is done, enable OEM unlock on your device. To do this, go to settings -> developer options -> enable OEM unlocking.
- Also make sure that you download and install Samsung Driver & Kies software from this link.
- Download the Odin Tool as well from this link.
Download A320FXXU1APLD Firmware For Galaxy A3 2017
Installation
- The first step is to extract the odin.zip and firmware.zip files.
- Once that is done, now switch off your smartphone and then turn to the download mode.
- You can do this by simply pressing and holding volume down + home + power.
- Once this is done, run odin.exe and go to the extracted folder.
- Now at this point, connect your phone with your PC.
- Now Odin will automatically detect your smartphone.
- Now simply click on AP box and choose the extracted file from the previous steps.
- Don’t forget to choose fast reboot and f.reset time options.
- Now just click on the start button to start the installation process to begin.
- Once this is done, your device will reboot with the new firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot might take up to 10 minutes since it has to setup everything. Hence we suggest you stay patient. Be sure to inform us, if you have any queries with the installation procedure and stay tuned for more such tutorials.