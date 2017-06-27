Xiaomi has launched a lot of affordable budget smartphones so far and pretty much all of them are quite popular especially in the growing markets like India. They all have great hardware for the price at which they are offered at. The Redmi 4 Prime is no exception in this regard. It packs a decent amount of power for the price at which it is being offered at. However, if you are one of the Redmi 4 Prime users, then you already know that the software on the smartphone is one of the most annoying things about the smartphone. But there is not a lot that can we can do other than flashing a custom third party ROM.
If you are wondering how to do this, then you are in the right place since today in this tutorial we will show you the same. In this tutorial, we will show you how to Install Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Based LineageOS 13 On Redmi 4 Prime. But before we begin the installation process, let’s take a look at some of the features that it brings to the table. Below are some of the features which you will get the LineageOS 13 –
ABout the ROM
Below are some of the working features of the ROM –
- Camera rear/front (Photographs)
- Camera rear/front (Video – Use Camu from Play Store)
- Auto brightness.
- Fingerprint.
- Bluetooth, Mic, Wi-Fi, GPS, IR
- Hotspot
- RIL
Now that we know the features that this ROM being, let’s now take a look at some of the pre-requisite required for this installation –
Pre-requisite
-
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a complete backup of your files. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the phone, you will end up loosing all your files.
- You also need to make sure that you are installing a custom recovery software. You can install any of your choices; however, we suggest you go for TWRP for this installation.
- You also need to make sure that the battery in the tablet has about 60-percent charge before you begin the installation. If your smartphone’s battery dies during the installation, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly it is also necessary to make sure that you have downloaded the firmware file which is necessary for the installation. Without this file, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation, and hence we suggest you download the same from the link given below.
Download LineageOS 13 for Redmi 4 Prime smartphone
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the files given in the link above, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you copy the downloaded file to the smartphone.
- Once done, simply turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time.
- After this, once you are in the recovery menu, look for wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache and initiate it.
- Once done, now return to the recovery menu and tap on Install.
- Now it will ask you to browse for the firmware file which you had copied earlier. Simply navigate to the same and select it.
- After that simply swipe to begin the installation.
- Do make a note that the installation will take some time, and hence we suggest you be patient with the same.
- After it is done, before rebooting you can also choose to install the GApps.
- Once this is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take a long time, and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said, if you have any queries regarding the setup, then be sure to let us know by commenting down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.
