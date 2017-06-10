Lenovo launched the K6 Power smartphone last year which is one of the most popular smartphones which you can buy in India right now. It has really powerful internals for the price at which it is being offered at. The USP of the smartphone is the 4,000 mAh battery which is good enough to keep it powered for about 2 days with normal usage. However, if you own the smartphone, then you already know that the software on this device is the only thing which is keeping it from being an ultimate smartphone.
Well, if you feel the same, then your only option is to flash a third party custom ROM manually. And if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place. Today in this tutorial we will be showing you exactly how to install Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based LineageOS ROM for Lenovo K6 Power smartphone. But before we begin the installation process, let’s take a look at some of the new features that it adds to the device. Below are some of the features that come with this new ROM –
About the ROM
- Wifi
- Bluetooth
- Audio
- 2G-3G Network Switch
- Smooth
- RIL
- Camera
- Sensors
- Lineage Boosts
- Hotspot
- Fingerprint
- All sensors
Now with that out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the prerequisite that are required for this installation.
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a complete backup of your files. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the phone, you will end up loosing all your files.
- You also need to make sure that you are installing a custom recovery software. You can install any of your choices, however, we suggest you go for TWRP for this installation.
- You also need to make sure that the battery in the smartphone as about 60-percent charge before you begin the installation. If your smartphone’s battery dies during the installation, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly it is also necessary to make sure that you have downloaded the firmware file which is necessary for the installation. Without this file, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation and hence we suggest you download the same from the link given below.
Download Lineage OS ROM For Lenovo K6 Power
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the files given in the link above, it is now time to begin the instalaltion process.
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you copy the downloaded file to the smartphone.
- Once done, simply turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time.
- After this, once you are in the recovery menu, look for wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache and initiate it.
- Once done, now return back to the recovery menu and tap on Install.
- Now it will ask you to browse for the firmware file which you had copied earlier. Simply navigate to the same and select it.
- After that simply swipe to begin the installation.
- Do make a note that the installation will take some time and hence we suggest you be patient with the same.
- After it is done, before rebooting you can also choose to install the GApps.
- Once this is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take a long time and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said, if you have any queries regarding the setup, then be sure to let us know by commenting down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.