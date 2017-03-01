Honor launched the Honor 6x smartphone earlier this year, and it is one of the best budget camera-centric smartphones out there in the market. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 655 which is an octa-core processor. It is backed by 3GB/ 4GB of RAM based on the config which you get it in and has about 32GB of internal storage. The highlight of the smartphone is, however, the dual rear cameras at the back which is definitely better than any other smartphone in this price category.
Talking about the software, the smartphone comes with EMUI 4.1 which is the company’s custom UI based on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Since the EMUI is not really the most exciting UI to use on a smartphone, most people tend to replace it with something more functional like the Lineage OS. If you are wondering how to use it, then you are at the right place since we will show you exactly how to install Android 6.0 Marshmallow based LineageOS 13 ROM for Honor 6X smartphone.
About the ROM
This ROM which we are about to install today is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and it is the LineagOS 13. LineageOS is nothing but your Cyanogenmod which we are used to from all these years. It has all the features which you would typically expect out of a CyanogenMod. It has options like Inbuilt customization, enables/ disable navigation bar, enables root options, etc. Even the RAM management is on point with this OS. In short, you can expect everything to work just fine here with this OS.
Features not working
- Bluetooth
- Glonas
- Slow data connection
- Everything else works
Prerequisites
- The first thing which you need to do is create a backup of your data as well as the current ROM
- You also need to make sure that you have a custom recovery software installed for this installation.
- Also, make sure that you are removing fingerprint scanner and software encryption.
- You also need to have about 60-percent charge in your smartphone or else if your smartphone ends up with a drained battery, then you might end up with a bricked smartphone as well.
- Download the files that are necessary from the link given below.
Download LineageOS 13 Rom For Honor 6X
Installation
- The first step is to make sure that you have installed the files that are required from the links given above. Once done, simply copy it to the SD card.
- The next step is to enter the recovery mode and you can do this by pressing Volume Up+ Power Key At The Same Time.
- Once you are in the recovery, go to ‘Wipe And Format Option ⇒ Wipe Data, Cache And Dalvik Cache’ Via Recovery.
- Once you are in the recovery main menu, navigate to the .zip file which you downloaded the from the link and copied earlier.
- Now simply tap and select it and then flash it.
- once that is done, you need to install Gapps as well using the same method.
- Once the setup is done, you need to simply reboot your device and you will see that you are running on the LineageOS 13.
Do make a note that the first reboot might take some time since it has to configure everything. Hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. With that said, do let us know if you have any qieries with this setup and be sure to stay tuned to AndroidAdvices for tutorials like this in the future.
Source: XDA