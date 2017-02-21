How to install Android 7.0 (B156) Firmware on Huawei Mate 9 Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Huawei launched the Mate 9 smartphone a couple of months back which is the successor to the existing Huawei Mate 8 smartphone. The Huawei Mate 9 is one of the most powerful smartphones out there which runs on a 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, and it comes with 4GB of RAM. It features a 5.9″ IPS display on the front with a resolution of 1080 x 1920. The company launched this smartphone with the Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box which is one of the highlights about the smartphone.
Now a couple of days back, Huawei released an OTA update for the Mate 9. If you wish to manually flash the update then be sure to follow the steps given below. This firmware which we are about to install installation on Android 7.0 Nougat and the UI version is Emotion UI 5.0. Do make a note that it will only work with Huawei Mate 9 smartphone (MHA-L29). This has the firmware number MHA-L29C432B156 and is limited to Europe region.
Prerequisites
- The first step is to take a backup of your smartphone. Since the installation will wipe your internal memory clean, all your data will be lost if you don’t create a backup.
- Also, make sure that your smartphone has about 60-percent charge before starting the installation. If your battery drains during the installation, then you may end up with a bricked smartphone as well.
- Make sure to download the files from the links given below as well as they are necessary for the installation.
Download B156 For Huawei Mate 9
Installation
- The first step is to extract the files which you downloaded from the link given above. If you haven’t downloaded them yet, then be sure to download them now and extract them.
- The next step is to create a folder named ‘dload’ in the root of your SD card.
- Once that is done, now simply copy the update.app file into the dload folder which you created in the previous step.
- Now, at this point, simply switch off your device and hold the Volume up + Volume down + Power.
- That will automatically take you to the installation and it will start the installation.
- nce the flashing is done, it is now time to reboot your device.
Do make a note that the reboot may some time since it has to initialize everything for the first boot. Having said that, let us know if you have any queries related to the setup by leaving a comment on the comment section below and stay tuned for more tutorials like this.