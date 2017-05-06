Samsung had launched the Galaxy A5 (2016) edition last year and it sort of falls in the mid-ranged category of devices. It has a decent set of specs for the price at which it is being offered at. Internally, it is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. It has 16GB of onboard internal storage. On the front, there is also a 5.2 inches Super AMOLED display which has a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. As you can see it has a really good set of specs overall.
However, one of the places where it falls short is the software. The Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box and as of now, there is no word on the upgrading it to 7.0 Nougat. So if you looking forward to buying this with a hope to get the latest software, then you are pretty much out of luck here. On the other hand, if you wish to run the latest version of Android, then your only option is to manually flash it. And if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place. Today in this tutorial, we will exactly show you how to install Android 7.0 Nougat based firmware on Galaxy A5 2016.
About the firmware
This version of the software which we are about to install is based on Android 7.0 Nougat version of Android. It is running the company’s TouchWiz UI on top of this. The firmware version is A510FXXU4CQDK and it will work only on the Galaxy A5 20e16 (SM-A510F) and hence, we suggest you not to try installing this on any other smartphone as it may end up bricking it.
Pre-requisite
- The first step which you need to follow before beginning the installation is to make sure that you are creating a full backup of your device. Since we will be wiping out the internal memory of our device, it is highly recommended that you do this.
- The next step after that is to enable USB debugging. This is a very important step in order to proceed with the installation.
- Now, the nxt step is to turn off the Reactivation lock. You can do this by going to settings Settings > Personal > Lock screen and Security > Find My Mobile. Once you are here, simply just log in to your Samsung account and then just uncheck the reactivation lock on.
- You also need to make sure that you have all your Samsung drivers installed properly and it is upto date.
- And it is also necessary that you download Odin file and keep it ready for the installation as well.
- Lastly, it is also important that you download the firmware file which is required for the installation from the link given below.
A510FXXU4CQDK For Galaxy A5 SM-A510F
- Assuming that you have downloaded the file from the link given above, it is now time to begin the installation procedure.
- The first step is to extract the Odin file and the firmware file which you have downloaded from the link above.
- Once that is done, it is now time to switch off your phone in order to proceed with the installation.
- Now enter the download mode by pressing and holding the Volume Down and + home + power button together.
- Once that is done, open odin.exe into the extracted folder so that you can begin the installation procedure.
- Now connect your phone to the PC to proceed further.
- As soon as you connect, Odin will automaticall detect your device.
- Once your device is detected, open the App box and choose the ‘tar’ file.
- Be sure to check the option which reads ‘Auto Reboot’ and also F.Reset Time option.
- After this, proceed with next to finish up the installation and you should be good to go and your device will reboot into the new firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than usual since it has to do all the initiaion. Hence we suggest you be patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.