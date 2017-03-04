How to install Android 7.0 Nougat based firmware on Galaxy Note 5

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 5 smartphone last year, and at the time of the launch, the smartphone was running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. While Nougat is already out, most people still don’t have it, and the company has not announced anything about updating the Galaxy Note 5 smartphone. Talking about the Note 5, it is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7420 processor and is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes in a variety of different storage options like 32GB, 64GB & 128GB as well. It has a 5.7″ Super AMOLED display on the front which makes it a Note device.
As mentioned earlier, Samsung has not yet given any info about updating the Galaxy Note 5 smartphone, and if you run Android 7.0 Nougat, then the only thing which you can do is, flash it manually.
About the Firmware
This firmware which we are about to install today is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and it will only with the Galaxy Note 5 (SM-N920C, N920G, N920I, N920K/L/S) smartphone and hence don’t try to flash it on any other device. It has pretty much all the features which you would typically expect from a Samsung smartphone running Android 7.0 Nougat. It is slightly debloated, and the edge features are added from scratch. The firmware is fully rooted with magisk 11.1. Other features include screen capture, hidden lock on the status bar, etc.
Prerequisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that your device is running on at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow ROM or above.
- You will also need a custom recovery software in order to complete this installation, and hence we suggest you do it first.
- Any custom recovery software should work fine, but we suggest you go for TWRP custom recovery software.
- Also make sure that you create a backup of your device’s data before starting the installation of this firmware. Since we will be going for a complete wipe of the smartphone, it is necessary to create a backup of your device.
- Download the .zip file which is necessary for the installation of the firmware from the link given below.
Installation
- The first step is to download the file from the link given above and copy it to USB storage device.
- Now the next step is to switch off the smartphone and reboot into the stock recovery mode.
- You can do this by holding volume down + home + power buttons on your smartphone.
- Once you are in the recovery mode, simply select “apply update from SD card or external storage.
- Now once you are in this step, select the firmware file which you copied earlier in the USB storage device.
- Once that is done, simply wait for the process to finish after which your device will reboot.
- Once everything is done, your device will reboot into the new Android 7.0 Nougat firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take some time and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. If in case you have any queries with the installation, then be sure to let us know in the comment section below and also be sure to stay tuned to Android Advices for more such tutorials.