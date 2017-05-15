Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A (2016) last year and it was one of the popular tablets that the company had launched. It was packed with powerful internals and it sports a 10.1″ LCD display. However, at the time of the launch, the device was running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is pretty old now when you compare it to other devices in the markets.
Samsung has now released the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update for the same and it should be available for most of Galaxy Tab A (2016) across all locations very soon. However, if you have installed a third-party custom ROM or if for some reason you are not getting any updates on your Galaxy Tab A (2016), then your only options is to manually flash the firmware file and upgrade the software. And if you are wondering how to flash the ROM manually, then if you are in the right place since today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to install Android 7.0 Nougat based firmware on the Galaxy Tab A (2016). Before we proceed with the installation, let’s see some of the new interesting new features this brings to the table.
About the ROM
This new ROM is based on Android 7.0 Nougat version of Android. This has the same Samsung TouchWiz UI on top of it, however, it is now upgraded to run efficiently with the Nougat firmware. The Firmware version is P580KXU1BQD9 and it will work only with the Galaxy Tab A (2016). Hence if you are planning on installing this on any other device, then it won’t work and you might end up with a completely bricked smartphone. This firmware also comes with the Android security patch 01.04.2017 which is always a nice addition. Below are some of the pre-requisites which you need to look out for before proceeding with the installation process.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that the device which you are trying to install is the Galaxy Tab A. If not, you might end up with a completely bricked smartphone as mentioned earlier.
- After this, you need to make sure that you have turned off the reactivation lock of the device. You can do this by going to the settings -> personal -> lock screen and security -> Find my mobile. once you are here, simply log in to your Samsung Account. Once you are in, just uncheck the reactivation lock on option.
- And you also need to make sure that you have a complete backup of your data. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory clean, you will end up loosing all your data if you don’t have a backup of the same.
- Once done, you also have to download Odin file and the firmware file from the link given below. Without these two things, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation and hence we suggest you download these two first before proceeding.
Download P580KXU1BQD9 For Galaxy Tab A (2016) SM-P580
Installation
- Assuming that you have downlaoded the file from the link given above, it it now time to begin the instalaltion process.
- The first thing which you need to do is exact both Odin as well as the firmware .zip file which you downloaded from the links given above.
- Once you have extracted both the files, it is now time to switch off your device and proceed with the installaion.
- Now simply press and hold volume down button plus home button plus power button at the same time. This will take your device to the download mode where you can install the ROM.
- Once done, open odin.exe from the extractd folder.
- It is also time to connect your Tab to your PC.
- As soon as you connect your phone, Odin software will detect your Tab automatically and after that you can proceed with the installation.
- Now once you are in, look for Ap box and click it. From the options, choose .tar file.
- After that check the Auto Reboot option and also F.Reset Time options to make sure that your device reboots once the setup is done.
- Now once everything is taken care of, click start button which will start the installation process.
- And once your installation process is complete, your device will automatically reboot into the new OS.
Do make a note that th first rebooot may take more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the instalaltion, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also, be sure to stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.