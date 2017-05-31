How to install Android 7.0 Nougat based Fulmics LG G6 ported ROM on LG G5

LG launched the G5 smartphone last year. The company tried out something new with the smartphone and tried to make it modular. It comes with an add-on part at the end where you can swap it with some other replaceable mods. However, if you have purchased the LG G5 then you already know how the software on it works. Especially after the launch of the LG G6 which comes with a different UI, most of you would be willing to flash the G6 ROM on the LG G5 smartphone to make it look something similar.
If you are wondering how to do that, then you are in the right place since today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to flash the Android 7.0 Nougat based Fulmics LG G6 ported ROM on LG G5. And before we begin the installation process, let’s take a look at what this ROM has to offer.
About the ROM
This ROM is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and LG V20D. It has the Full UX 6.0 which is the new one that comes with the LG G6 smartphone. This new ROM improves upon the battery life, overall performance and the memory management of the smartphone making it much more usable. It also has less bloatware and is much cleaner than the old UI. The best about this ROM is that it comes with Google Assistant built right into it. And it also adds some of the stock features of the LG UI like the KNOCK to unlock the phone, etc. Since it is a custom ROM, we can also see some newly added features from the developer like Fulmics Tweaks, etc. Now, before we begin the installation process, let’s take a look at some of the pre-requisites that are necessary for the installation.
Pre-resquisite
- One of the first thing which you need to do is to make sure that you have created a backup of your data. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory clean, you will end up loosing all your data if you haven’t created a backup.
- You also need to make sure that your phone has more than 50-percent battery left before the installation or else you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- For this installation, you will need a custom recovery software. You can install anyone of your choice. However, we suggest you download and install TWRP recovery software.
- And lastly, you need to download the firmware file from the link given below. This file is very important, without which you won’t be able to proceed with the installation.
Download Fulmics 3.1 ROM For LG G5
Installation
- Assuming that you have a custom recovery software installation software installed and have downloaded the firmware file, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first thing which you need to do is to copy the firmware file to the external storage device.
- Once done, simply turn off your device and enter into the reovery mode. You can do this by pressing volume down + power button at the same time.
- Once you are in the recovery mode, look for ‘wipe and format option -> Wipe Dalvik cache, system, data, cache. You will find this in recovery mode.
- Once done, get back to the recovery mode and then click on install.
- Now, you will be asked to select the firmware file. Simply browse to the file which you copied earlier.
- This will now begin the installation.
- Once the installatoion is finished, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than, usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the same then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.