How to install Android 7.0 Nougat based LeeDrOiD ROM on HTC U Ultra

HTC launched the new U Ultra smartphone a couple of months back. Although the device has an excellent build quality and has some unique features like the secondary display, the smartphone didn’t really manage to impress a lot of people. Part of it is mainly because the software on this smartphone didn’t impress a lot of people. So if you own this smartphone then one of your options is to install a third party custom ROM on it, to make it feel completely different.
There are a lot of custom ROMs that are available in the market and if you are planning on installing one, then we suggest you go with the LeeDrOiD. However, if you are wondering how to install this, then you are in the right place, since today in this tutorial, we will exactly show you how to install the LeeDrOiD ROM on your HTC U Ultra smartphone. But before we proceed with the installation, let’s see what are the different features that this particular ROM brings to the table.
About the ROM
This ROM is one of the best third party ROM which you can install on your HTC U Ultra smartphone. It also has the ability to retain all the customizations and also has the ability to run rooted apps, etc. This ROM also has a 100-percent working systemUI tuner as well, which you can use to do all kinds of customization to your device. This particular download also includes the Android Logo font pack as well and there are a ton of other customization options. Now before we jump into the installation, let’s see what are the different pre-requisites which you will need in order to get started with the setup.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you have created a backup of your data. Since we will be wiping the internal memory clean, it is suggested that you create a back of the same if you don’t want to end up loosing all your data.
- You also need to have an unlocked bootloader as well in order to install this. So make sure that your bootloader is also unlocked.
- And you also need to have a custom recovery software installed on your device. You can go any of the custom recovery software, however, we suggest you install the TWRP custom recovery to proceed with the same.
- Your smartphone’s battery needs to have at least 60-percent battery before we begin the installation process. If in case during the installation, if your battery ends up dying, then you might end up with a bricked smartphone as well.
- And finally, you also need to download the firmware file from the link given below. Without this file, you will not be able to install the ROM and hence we suggest you head over to the link below and download the same.
Download LeeDrOiD Custom ROM For HTC U Ultra
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the file from the link given above, it is now time to begin the setup process.
- The first thing which you need to do is to turn off your device and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this pressing volume down + power button at the same time.
- Now once you are in recovery, look for “wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache” in the recovery menu.
- After that, get back to the recovery menu and then look for an install option.
- Tap the install option and you will be asked to navigate to the firmware file which you had downloaded earlier.
- Browse and select that and swipe to begin the flashing process.
- Now wait for the installation to finish and once it is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new OS.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the same, then we suggest you let us know by dropping a comment in the comment section down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.