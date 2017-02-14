How to install Android 7.0 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 for Huawei Y6

Huawei has announced to update a couple of smartphones to the latest Android version, which is Android 7.1 Nougat. While we wait for the update on those smartphones, the company has not given any word on updating some of the older smartphones like the Huawei Y6. Since there is no official confirmation from the company, we can’t expect the Nougat for such older smartphone. Having said that, if you wish you run Android 7.0 Nougat on these devices, then you only option is to manually flash the update file if it is available or else flash any third party ROM. And talking about the Huawei Y6, a do have a third party ROM i.e the LineageOS 14.1 which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

About the smartphone

The Huawei Y6 smartphone was launched back in July 2015, which makes it quite an old device. While it’s been only two years since the official launch, we hardly see smartphone manufacturers updating a two-year-old device and if we do, the updates are quite slow as well. The Huawei Y6 is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210 which is a quad-core processor. The smartphones comes in two variants i.e with 1GB/ 2GB RAM and there is an 8GB of internal storage as well. The device also supports 256GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot. In terms of the camera, we have an 8MP rear facing shooter and a 2MP front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone is kept powered by a 2,220 mAh battery.

About the ROM

This ROM was developed by an XDA developer and it is the first third-party ROM that comes with Android 7.0 Nougat for this particular smartphone. For those of you who don’t know about LineageOS, it is Cyanogenmod but since the company was acquired by Lineage, the company has been rebranded to Lineage and the ROM is now called LineageOS. Just like the CyanogenMod, this third party ROM is also smooth and reliable and will have absolutely no issues running properly. The list of the supported devices are listed below –

SCL-L01 VA

SCL-L01 VB

SCL-L02 VA

SCL-L02 VB

SCL-L03 VA

SCL-L03 VB

SCL-L04 VA

SCL-U31 VA

Prerequisite

The first step is to make sure that you have taken a full backup of your smartphone. Since we will be wiping the internal storage for the setup, you will end up losing all your data, if you don’t create a backup.

The next step is to make sure that your smartphone is rooted and you have a custom recovery software installed.

You also need to make sure that you have about 50 to 60-percent of battery left while starting the installation.

Now, once all the above steps are out of the way, make sure you have downloaded the files that are necessary for the setup from the links given below.

Download Lineage OS 14.1

Gapps

Installation

As mentioned earlier, it is mandatory to have the files which we have given in the links above. If you haven’t downloaded them, then make sure that you have downloaded them now. The next after downloading them is to copy them into your SD card for the setup. Make sure that you are copying them into your SD Card and not internal memory since we will be wiping the internal memory clean. Now, power off your smartphone and enter into the recovery mode. To do this, press volume up + power key at the same time. Once you have entered the recovery mode, go to “wipe cache partition ⇒ advanced ⇒ wipe Dalvik cache”. Once that is done, go back to the previous menu and tap on install option. Now browse for the .zip of the lineageOS software file which you copied to the SD card. Then select it to begin the installation. Now swipe to flash the software. Once it is done, it is now time to install the Gapps if you want google apps on your smartphone. The procedure to install the gapps is the same just like you did for the .zip file. Once that is also done, simply tap reboot and your smartphone will now reboot.

Do make a note that the reboot might take some time and you need to be patient until it gets over. Once it is done, your Huawei Y6 will now be running LineageOS 14.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. If you are facing issues, then be sure to let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned for more tutorials like this.