How to Install Android 7.0 Nougat based ROM on LG V10 Smartphone

LG launched the V10 smartphone a couple of years back. It is one of the first smartphones which LG launched with the rugged body. The build quality of the phone is exceptional and even a lot of people praised the camera of the smartphone. Just like this, there is a lot to talk about the hardware of the smartphone, however, the same can’t be said about the software of the same. In fact, the software of this smartphone is one of the most polarizing factor here.
The LG V10 is still running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and as of now, we don’t have any info about the rollout of the 7.0 Nougat software. Hence if you own the LG V10 smartphone, then your only option is to flash a third party ROM manually. Well if you are wondering how to flash a third party custom ROM or even the stock ROM, then you are in the right place. Today in this tutorial, we will be showing exactly how to do the same. But before we proceed with the installation, let’s take a look at the different features of this software.
About the ROM
This ROM which we are about to install is based on Android 7.0 Nougat version. It comes with all the main features of the Android 7.0 Nougat software and it also has the company’s custom LG UX on top of the stock. Hence you can expect all the basic features of Android 7.0 Nougat work well with this version of ROM. Do make a note that this is an official ROM and it will only work on LG V10 smartphone. If you try to install this on any other smartphone, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone. Hence we don’t recommend you to do the same. Now let’s take a look at some of the pre-requisite for the same.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are installing this ROM on LG V10 smartphone only. As mentioned earlier, if you try to install this on any other device, then you will end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- Once done, you now have to make sure that you are creating a full backup of your data. Since we will be wiping the internal memory of the device completely, if you don’t create a backup, then you may end up loosing all your data.
- And it is also important that you have over 60-percent charge left in your battery. If your smartphone ends up turning off in the middle, then you again may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly, you need to make sure that you download the firmware file from the link given below. This file is necessary for the setup and if you don’t download then you, then you won’t be able to proceed further.
- You also need to download the latest drivers for LG and LG Flash tool for the installation.
Download LG V10 Android Nougat Update
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the firmware file, LG Drivers and LG flash tool, it is now time to proceed with the installation.
- Now install the LG drivers on your computer.
- Once that is done, you need to install LGUP.msi file which is also very important for the installation.
- Once done, simply switch off your device and reboot into download mode. You can do this connecting your device to the computer via a microUSB cable and by holding Volume up button.
- Once that is done, simply open LG UP software that you donwloaded in the step earlier.
- Once you are inside, simply click on upgrade and select KDZ firmware file which is the firmware file.
- Now at this point, simply tap on start button which will begin the installation/ flashing.
- It may take a few minutes to install and hence we suggest you to be patient with the same.
- After the installation, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM, after which you can disconnect your device.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take some time and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the installation, be sure to leave a comment down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.