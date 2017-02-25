How to install Android 7.0 Nougat Firmware For Galaxy S7 Active SM-G891A

Samsung launched the Galaxy S7 Active last year after the initial launch of the Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge. It is a successor to the previously launched S6 active and it is the more rugged version of the S7 hardware to go with the active lifestyle. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. It sports a 5.10 inch Super AMOLED capacitive display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560. It comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow pre-installed and it was expected to be updated to the Nougat as well.
After all this time, Samsung has finally launched the latest G891AUCU2BPL4 Android 7.0 Nougat Firmware For Galaxy S7 Active (SM-G891A). You should be getting the OTA for the same if you own the device, however, it might take some time until you see the update. Hence if you wish to update the device instantly, then your only option is to flash the update manually. If you are wondering how to do it, then be sure to follow the steps given below carefully.
About the Firmware
This version of firmware as mentioned earlier is based on the Android 7.0 Nougat version of the software. Do make a note that this will only work with Galaxy S7 Active and hence don’t try to install it on any other smartphone. The PDA of the firmware is G891AUCU2BPL4 and the same was released on January 2017. The firmware comes with the latest security patch and it also adds certain new features on board. If you are running the latest version of Marshmallow then be sure to upgrade to this to get all the new features.
Prerequisite
- First of all, you need to make sure that you are running on the latest 6.0 firmware or else won’t work. Hence make sure to check for any pending updates and finish those before installing this one.
- You will also need an unrooted device with the stock recovery. If you have rooted your Galaxy S7 active and have installed a custom recovery then this update won’t work.
- Also, make sure to download the file from the link given below.
- You also need to Turn Off the Reactivation Lock in order to make this work.
Android 7.0 Nougat Firmware For Galaxy S7 Active
Installation
- The first step is to read the prerequisites carefully before starting the installation process.
- Next step is to download the .zip file from the link given above and copy it in your SD Card.
- After that, you need to turn off your phone and get into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Up + Home + Power.
- Once you are in the recovery, simply go to Apply update from SD card -> Select the OTA zip file and install it.
- Now the installation will begin and once it is done, you simply need to reboot and you will be running the latest software.
Do make a note that the first reboot might take some time since it has to initiate everything and hence we suggest you be patient with the process. Having said that, let us know if you have any queries with the installation and also be sure to stay tuned to Android Advices for more such info like this.